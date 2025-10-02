Poverty and the Mind

“I spent the first 18 years of my life living in public-housing projects. My childhood was as poor as it gets in America.”

Ed Latimore, a professional heavyweight boxer and Army veteran, grew up on food stamps and relied on free breakfast at school. When he was older, he overdrew his account to buy food and became trapped in a vicious circle of taking out payday loans. It’s safe to say that he is intimately familiar with what it’s like to be poor.

He points out that advocates are quick to identify simple solutions for eradicating poverty: give people more money and educate them on finance. But it’s more complicated than that.

“A scarcity mindset doesn’t instantly change if you become flush with cash,” Latimore explains. “Decades of stress don’t disappear overnight, any more than one apple erases years of poor dieting. The longer you’re poor, the worse you’ll be with money when you get it.”

