The Hostages Return Home

“On Saturday, in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square (rumored soon to be renamed Returning Square—it sounds better in Hebrew), I stood in a line of strangers waiting to hug Dani Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran,” Yael Bar Tur writes. “Dani was beaming. I said something about miracles, but he corrected me: ‘I don’t believe in miracles. I believe in the power of our people.’”

The Israeli hostages have finally been returned, and there have been many moments like the one Bar Tur describes—happiness so infectious that it can’t be contained. But it’s a range of emotions, too, as the situation is more complex than what social media might suggest.

Read her moving piece here.