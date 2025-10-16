Inside the Radical Protests on October 7

Behind Enemy Lines is a radical “anti-imperialist” group. While it’s relatively small, it co-organized one of the demonstrations at last year’s Democratic National Convention. This year, the group called for nationwide protests on the anniversary of October 7. Manhattan Institute investigative reporter Ryan Thorpe went undercover and attended one of these protests, where he met with a BEL organizer and other demonstrators.

Thorpe followed the protesters from the South Bronx to the Israeli Consulate. He witnessed American flags burned, saw expletives scrawled in spray paint, and heard calls to “globalize the Intifada.” One organizer suggested that he wanted people to “defect from their loyalty” to the United States.

