Is Gunshot-Detection Technology Effective?

Gunshot-detection technology has been around for decades. ShotSpotter, in particular, operates in about 170 cities. It uses sensors to detect potential gunfire and alert law enforcement.

Some cities, though, have stopped using the tool over concerns that it’s ineffective and contributes to racial disparities.

In a new Manhattan Institute report, Robert VerBruggen looks at the technology’s effectiveness, use, and cost. “It turns out that these systems are neither a racist ploy to surveil minority communities nor a panacea for gun violence,” he writes. “Rather, they improve gunshot investigations at the margins, while costing cities some money and officer time.”

Read his analysis.