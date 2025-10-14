Building More Family-Friendly Homes

An Institute for Family Studies (IFS) survey conducted last year found that, across religious, political, demographic, and geographic groups, Americans overwhelmingly prefer single-family houses with at least three bedrooms for their families.

And yet, apartment construction in the U.S. has reached a record high. The units are getting smaller, too, with more than half containing one bedroom or less.

What if builders started focusing more on family-friendly apartments? “Strikingly, bedroom counts matter, but square footage doesn’t,” Lyman Stone of IFS writes. “We found that showing respondents scenarios with two bedrooms rather than one increased demand just as much as showing them a $2,000 difference in rent.”

This means that significant pent-up demand exists for more bedrooms, Stone concludes, and he argues that the “open floor plan is anathema to American family life.”

