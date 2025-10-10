Judge Deborah Boardman Should Be Impeached

In 2022, Nicholas Roske traveled across the country with a gun and burglary tools, prepared to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He confessed that he was angry about the Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Judge Deborah Boardman has just sentenced Roske to eight years in prison, “far below federal guidelines and lenient even by the standards of some nonviolent offenses,” Ilya Shapiro writes. “Such a response to a premeditated assassination attempt on a sitting justice cannot be squared with the seriousness of the crime or the need to deter political violence.”

Boardman appears to have been influenced by ideology, citing Roske’s mental health issues and his alleged transgender status; she noted that President Trump’s executive orders would affect his ability to receive care for gender transition.

“However sincere her concern, the courtroom is not the place for identity-based indulgence,” Shapiro writes. “A judge’s duty is to apply the law evenhandedly, not to validate the defendant’s self-expression.”

