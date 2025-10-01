Welcome Changes to Immigration Policy

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to toughen the naturalization exam in a few ways, including restoring the civics test and strengthening the criteria for “good moral character.”

These changes deserve support, Santiago Vidal Calvo writes. “A genuinely pro-American immigration policy starts with assimilation and civic education,” he argues. “Tougher naturalization standards should be paired with higher expectations—expanding basic civics and English requirements for permanent residency and certain work visas that have a path to citizenship—so newcomers are prepared to participate fully in America’s political system.”

