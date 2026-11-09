As Anthropic prepares to go public later this month, it’s evident that the company wants to keep CEO Dario Amodei and his co-founders in total control.

Indeed, according to Anthropic’s SEC filing, the founders will retain 50.1 percent of shareholder voting rights via a special Class F share, which will give them the ability to name three of the company’s seven directors. Three other directors will be chosen by the Long Term Benefit Trust, an oversight board that votes on its own members. And while the seventh director is also chosen by the Trust, the founders will hold the veto power. They can also—together with majorities of Class E and Class A share owners—vote to disband the trust.

“Anthropic’s structure lacks both the simplicity of shareholder control and the personal accountability that founders with super-voting shares can’t avoid,” Mark Gimein writes. “In their place, it provides a way for founders like Amodei to take whatever path they want while claiming that independent appraisers of the public interest have vetted their actions.”

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