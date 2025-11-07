New Jersey’s Anti-Trump Vote

Republicans looking to read the tea leaves of this week’s elections should pay particular attention to the results in New Jersey, argues Steven Malanga. GOP gubernatorial contender Jack Ciattarelli should have had a real shot at beating Democrat Mikie Sherrill: incumbent Democratic governor Phil Murphy is deeply unpopular, electricity prices are rising statewide, and the business climate is dismal. Yet Sherrill cruised to victory on Tuesday. What happened?

The results, writes Malanga, suggest that President Trump “is doing a better job right now motivating the opposition” than he is at turning out his own supporters. Though early polling showed the GOP with an advantage among independents, exit polls on Tuesday gave a slight edge to Sherrill.

“Trump and the national Republicans might be inclined to write off New Jersey as a blue state of declining political and economic power. They should resist that temptation,” writes Malanga.