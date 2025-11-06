Reihan Salam: The Clock Ticks on Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor represents the culmination of New York City’s leftward shift that began in 2018, Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam observes, with progressives passing bills about climate change, bail reform, and tenant protections.

Mamdani’s rise “was led by downwardly mobile elites—children of the professional class struggling to make ends meet and entranced by the promises of frozen rent and fare-free buses,” Salam writes. They believed “that some New Yorkers have been handed the short straw, that soak-the-rich policies can correct these imbalances, and that New York’s private sector was resilient enough to sustain a further ratcheting up of punitive taxation and regulation.”

But what the Mamdani coalition has failed to recognize is that New York’s slide toward socialism has already come with consequences—namely, the erosion of its economic base. “Can we expect Mamdani to make a U-Turn toward spending discipline and public-sector efficiency, a nod to the ‘sewer socialists’ of a century ago? That’s hard to imagine,” Salam writes, “both for ideological reasons and because he is plainly unwilling to buck progressive allies on the city council.”

