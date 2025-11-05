New York City’s Mayoral Election

As New Yorkers turned out to vote for a new mayor yesterday, Nicole Gelinas explained why she hoped the election would be a close one—no matter who wins.

“A single-digit margin of victory could be a useful check on the next mayor’s governance approach, and a signal that the winner should govern as if he is on probation rather than the recipient of a universal mandate,” Gelinas argues.

