Jay Powell’s Legacy

Appointed by President Trump in 2018, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has guided the central bank to make some significant changes during his tenure.

Before the pandemic, for instance, the Fed decided to “cut rates when unemployment was high but not raise them simply because it was low,” Allison Schrager explains. It adopted Flexible Average Inflation Targeting, which allowed for inflation to remain above 2 percent in order to offset earlier periods of lower inflation.

Powell also made smaller changes, like focusing on diversity and creating a committee to assess climate change and its potential impact on the financial system.

Now, as Powell’s chairmanship approaches its end next year, all eyes will be on his legacy. “On the one hand, Powell can claim the rare feat of taming inflation without triggering a recession,” Schrager writes. “On the other hand, that success was accompanied by years of politicization, discretionary policy, and an overemphasis on accommodation and ‘inclusive’ employment.”

