America Needs Better Immigrants

The U.S. isn’t paying enough attention to the potential contributions (and costs) of immigrants it admits. Family reunification accounts for about two-thirds of green cards, while the H-1B and Diversity visa lotteries use a random-selection process. Admitting younger, more highly educated immigrants could reduce U.S. debt by a whopping $20 trillion after 30 years.

Daniel Di Martino estimates that one 30-year-old immigrant with a bachelor’s degree could alone reduce the debt by $1.6 million over the next 30 years. “By contrast,” Di Martino writes, “an immigrant without a high school diploma, even one of working age, costs the Treasury a net $130,000 over the same period.”

