American Immigration and the Somali Fraud Case

Mere days after Christopher F. Rufo and Ryan Thorpe exposed sprawling fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community, including schemes that allegedly siphoned billions in taxpayer funds, some of which ended up in the hands of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, President Trump moved to revoke Temporary Protected Status for the state’s Somali migrants. Progressives denounced both the reporting and the policy response, suggesting that they were racist.

In a new essay, Rufo dismantles this charge, arguing that the key question is not whether facts are “racist” but whether they are true, and that Americans are entitled to weigh group-level cultural patterns when setting immigration policy. Different cultures produce different norms and outcomes, he writes, and a rational government must respond when large-scale fraud and failed assimilation show that a decades-long experiment has not served the national interest.

