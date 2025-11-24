Will Mamdani Be Able to Freeze the Rent?

In order to “freeze the rent” in New York City, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will need approval from the city’s Rent Guidelines Board. It’s an independent body that, by law, weighs factors like inflation, vacancy rates, and taxes to decide on rent increases for stabilized units.

Adam Lehodey spoke with some members of the board to understand the thinking that goes behind their decision.

“When the RGB voted for a zero percent one-year increase under Mayor Bill de Blasio,” Lehodey writes, “the state had ‘generous allowances for improving apartments and building structures,’ a second RGB member told me.” But that changed in 2019, when Albany reduced owners’ ability to factor maintenance and renovation costs into rents. It also axed exceptions for high-rent tenants, which had encouraged owners to improve their units.

Read more from Lehodey’s conversations with the board members.