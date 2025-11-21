Jessica Tisch Stays On at NYPD

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani disagree on just about everything when it comes to crime and policing. He wants to abolish the gang database. She has prioritized gang takedowns. He opposes expanding the police force. She has had to overcome staffing challenges. He wants to dismantle the Department’s Strategic Response Group. She wants to keep it. And so on.

So it was quite a surprise when Tisch accepted Mamdani’s offer to remain at the helm, leaving many to wonder how the two will be able to work together.

