How Minnesota’s Welfare Funds Ended Up in the Hands of a Terror Group

That’s what a source told Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo. Al-Shabaab, of course, is a Somalia-based terror group. Welfare fraud in Minnesota is widespread, and millions of dollars of stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they wind up in the group’s hands.

Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) program offers just one example of how rampant welfare fraud is in the state. Launched in 2020 with an estimated annual cost of $2.6 million, HSS was intended to help seniors, the disabled, and the mentally ill find housing. But costs quickly spiraled out of control. The following year, the program paid out more than $21 million in claims, and during the first six months of 2025, payouts already totaled $61 million.

On August 1, the state moved to scrap the program, and in September, then-acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joe Thompson announced criminal indictments against eight individuals, six of whom were members of the Somali community.

“According to multiple law-enforcement sources,” Thorpe and Rufo write, “Minnesota’s Somali community has sent untold millions through a network of ‘hawalas,’ informal clan-based money-traders, that have wound up in the coffers of Al-Shabaab.”

Read about the fraud rings and more from their investigation here.