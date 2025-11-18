Will Mamdani Be Able to Tax the Rich?

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani wants to raise taxes on residents making more than $1 million a year, which he needs state approval to do. While it remains to be seen whether Albany will give him the green light, it’s worth noting that Governor Kathy Hochul and the entire state legislature face an election next year.

“Anxious to avoid primaries and third-party challengers even in the most placid electoral environments,” E. J. McMahon writes, “incumbent Democrats will feel intense pressure from the network of well-funded left-wing advocacy groups and labor unions that have made higher taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers a top priority since the heyday of Occupy Wall Street in 2011.”

So far, Democratic leaders haven’t rejected the tax hike outright. Hochul, then, could be the biggest potential roadblock, telling the Wall Street Journal last month, “I’m not raising taxes on high net-worth people right now, because we cannot have them leave the state.”

