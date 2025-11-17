The Human Cost of the “Brain-Body Mismatch” Theory

Should the government recruit drug dealers to provide “harm reduction” services to addicts? Should it provide free recreational drugs to addicts? Yes to both, say some Canadian public-health researchers.

Adam Zivo reports on the work of Canadian activist and researcher Gillian Kolla, whose 2020 dissertation studied Toronto’s “harm reduction satellite sites” program, in which drug users were paid to provide needles, crack pipes, and naloxone out of their homes. Kolla’s work was also instrumental in Canada’s experiment with “safer supply” initiatives, in which the government provided addicts with free recreational drugs in order to dissuade them from using riskier substances purchased on the street.

While the harm-reduction satellite sites idea fortunately never went national, “safer supply” did—before news emerged that addicts were selling their government-supplied drugs on the black market and using the proceeds to buy illegal drugs, “flooding communities with diverted opioids and fueling addiction.”

“There is no need for America to repeat Canada’s mistakes, or to embrace its dysfunctional, activist-driven drug ideologies,” writes Zivo.