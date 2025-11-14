A New Pandemic Playbook

After the 2003 avian influenza and the 2009 swine flu outbreaks, scientists developed a three-step pandemic preparedness playbook. First, catalog every pathogen by collecting biological samples from remote places and bringing them to labs for testing. Second, evaluate the risk of human infection, sometimes by modifying the pathogen to make it more likely. Third, develop vaccines for the pathogens that pose the greatest risk.

“Every step of this agenda is fraught with risk and danger,” National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and Principal Deputy Director Matthew J. Memoli write. “The very act of sending scientists into remote places to collect pathogens risks a spillover of a pathogen that might never have occurred otherwise.”

The lab work is risky, too, they point out, as leaks are common, and “pathogens are often manipulated in relatively low-security environments.” Further, it is extremely difficult to predict evolutionary processes—the version of a pathogen that scientists prepare for will differ significantly from the one that causes the outbreak down the road.

