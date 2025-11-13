Christopher Rufo: The Rise of Schizo-Politics

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral election would appear to be the crowning achievement of the Democratic Socialists of America. But instead of taking a victory lap, the party is showing signs of unraveling.

A new report by Stu Smith disentangles the fractiousness that has emerged within the DSA over how to approach the coming Mamdani mayoralty—with some factions emphasizing “political reform and the need to preserve strong relationships with mainstream progressives and Democrats,” and others, including avowed Marxists and radicals, arguing that the mayor-elect should pursue revolutionary politics.

“His ideological allies cannot agree on the purpose of his mayoralty, or even whether it’s worthwhile,” writes Smith. “Is the mayor-elect merely an ‘organizer in chief,’ or does he have the ‘radical potential’ to spark a crisis that ushers in a socialist revolution?”

New Yorkers will soon find out.