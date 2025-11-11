Mamdani’s Big Challenge

A recent report from New York City’s Department of Education presents Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani with one of his administration’s first challenges. Public school enrollment for the 2025–2026 school year declined by 2.3 percent from last year and is down 10 percent since 2020. A total of 112 schools now enroll fewer than 150 students, up from 80 just two years ago.

Yet the schools budget keeps climbing year after year, causing per-pupil spending to rocket upward and putting the city on an unsustainable fiscal path.

“Given these realities, Mayor-elect Mamdani should plan to reduce the number of public schools,” writes Danyela Souza Egorov. She suggests two categories of schools for closure and recommends rezoning the city’s 32 school districts.

