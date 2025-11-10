A Surprising Aspect of Mamdani’s Victory

Last week, New York City voters passed charter amendments that will shift zoning powers from the city council to the mayor, indicating their support for new housing development.

Interestingly, those who voted in favor of the amendments also voted for Zohran Mamdani, while those who voted against overlapped with Trump supporters in 2024. It wasn’t long ago that the governing Democratic political class opposed more housing in affluent areas.

“The results reflect the dwindling political clout of the small-homeowner coalition that once bolstered Mayors Edward Koch, Rudolph Giuliani, and Michael Bloomberg,” Eric Kober writes. “Its waning voting power reflects the substantially increased population in areas of Northern Brooklyn and western Queens rezoned in the Giuliani and Bloomberg years.”

