Heather Mac Donald: the AfD Party’s Last Laugh

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is at it again.

During her appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast last week, she lamented that while her husband, Barack Obama, was president, she and her family had to pay for their own food.

“You’re paying for every bit of food you eat. You’re not paying for housing and the staff in it but everything, even travel,” she said.

You mean First Ladies can’t rely on the American taxpayer to subsidize their meals or vacations? The horror!

News flash: All Americans pay for their own food (and flights and hotels and mortgages and everything else). And it’s increasingly difficult for many of them to do so—69% of U.S. adults said in a recent survey that sticker shock is making it challenging to eat nutritious meals.

Never mind that the Obamas are now reportedly worth $70 million—and had more than $1 million when they first entered the White House.

So excuse us if we struggle to sympathize with Michelle for having to pay for some things out of her own pocket.