Rufo: On DEI, the Center-Right Misses the Mark

As the Trump administration continues to take action against DEI in universities, some on the center-right, who claim to oppose DEI, aren’t walking their talk.

Jeffrey Flier is one such individual. While he has criticized diversity statements in hiring, he led the expansion of diversity initiatives at Harvard Medical School when he was dean there. Only after he retired did he admit that he knew it was wrong.

Same with George Mason University’s Alex Tabarrok. He claims to support neutrality and fairness, but his own campus numbers nearly 100 DEI commissars and racialized hiring practices.

“Flier, Tabarrok, and others seem to assume that opponents of DEI can win through op-eds, abstract commitments, and pleasant sentiments. This is naïve,” Chris Rufo writes. “DEI is an administrative reality and can only be dismantled with administrative tools.”

