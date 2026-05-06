More Federal Job Changes Are Coming

Last week, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced that it was removing 115 job descriptions from its list of occupations. “Elevator operator,” for instance, hasn’t been used in years. And categories like “bowling equipment repairing” and “buffing and polishing” are woefully outdated.

“The goal,” Judge Glock writes, “is to make the federal government look more like private-sector employers, which have in recent decades adopted the practice of ‘broad banding’—placing many different jobs under a general description and giving managers more discretion to hire and set pay for those positions.”

This should come as welcome news. Most employees won’t lose their jobs—they’ll work under new titles and requirements.

Read more about the changes.