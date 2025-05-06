A Misguided Ruling on School Choice

Last month, a Utah trial judge invalidated Utah Fits All, an education-savings-account program that gives students money for educational expenses, including private school tuition.

The decision is outrageous, Nicole Stelle Garnett and Tim Rosenberger argue. For one thing, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that state “Blaine Amendments,” which ban public funding for “sectarian schools,” are unenforceable. And initiatives like Utah Fits All are offered in addition to public schools, which remain open to all students.

“For too long, public schools enjoyed a virtual monopoly over K-12 education in the United States. Only parents with the financial means could choose their children’s schools, either by moving to high-performing districts or paying private tuition,” they write.

