Glamorizing Lawbreaking

In a recent New York Times video, podcaster Hasan Piker and writer Jia Tolentino joined Times opinion editor Nadja Spiegelman for a discussion about lawbreaking. The prevailing theme: because corporations supposedly steal from customers and employers, stealing from corporations is justified.

“Like self-righteous Western teenagers (that is, people enjoying the highest standard of living in history), they simply assume that any successful business must be doing something immoral,” Heather Mac Donald writes. “Never mind that a firm can earn a profit only by meeting a demand or need.”

The video participants believe that allowing certain lawless acts is compassionate, with Tolentino even suggesting that “blowing up a pipeline” is one such commendable act. Never mind that “it is the blue-collar laborer who will be most hurt by industrial sabotage,” Mac Donald points out.

Read her take.