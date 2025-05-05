There’s a Better Way to Deal With Immigration

The Trump administration is using all available levers to reverse the chaos that ensued from Joe Biden’s open-border policy. But in the process, it is expelling those who can most easily be removed rather than those who most deserve to go. As Daniel Di Martino and Charles Fain Lehman point out, this approach is less than ideal—but so is allowing millions of illegal-alien criminals to remain in the country.

The way around this problem, they argue, is to add more immigration judges, detention facilities, and border barriers. This “would help achieve the administration’s legitimate goals without running afoul of due process rights or prompting judicial resistance,” they write. “A well-functioning immigration system would secure the border and ensure fast and efficient adjudication of immigration-law violations.”

