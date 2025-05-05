There’s a Better Way to Deal With Immigration

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at an immigration proposal, the alarming movement to “affirm” pedophiles, a review of a book that calls for defunding the police, and why tech innovators are so drawn to New York City.
Don’t forget to write to us at editors@city-journal.org with questions or comments.
The Trump administration is using all available levers to reverse the chaos that ensued from Joe Biden’s open-border policy. But in the process, it is expelling those who can most easily be removed rather than those who most deserve to go. As Daniel Di Martino and Charles Fain Lehman point out, this approach is less than ideal—but so is allowing millions of illegal-alien criminals to remain in the country.
The way around this problem, they argue, is to add more immigration judges, detention facilities, and border barriers. This “would help achieve the administration’s legitimate goals without running afoul of due process rights or prompting judicial resistance,” they write. “A well-functioning immigration system would secure the border and ensure fast and efficient adjudication of immigration-law violations.”
Read more about their proposal here.
Founded in 2003, a Maryland-based group called B4U-ACT is leading a worrying new movement for pedophiles, or, as the group calls them, “Minor-Attracted Persons” (MAPs). B4U-ACT believes that sexual attraction to minors is not a psychiatric disorder to be managed, but an identity to be affirmed.
“The group believes that attempts to alter pedophilic desires are not just ineffective but unethical, and it insists that efforts to reduce patients’ attraction to children through ‘reconditioning methods’ or sex-drive-reducing drugs are harmful—drawing direct comparisons to conversion therapy for homosexuality,” Christina Buttons writes. “The group argues that ‘one’s attraction to minors is often an important part of an MAP’s identity, in some cases being the most important aspect of their sexual identity.’”
Read her alarming report here.
The “Defund the Police” movement collapsed under its own weight after 2020, but Canadian BLM activist Sandy Hudson is trying to revive it with Defund: Black Lives, Policing, and Safety for All. She doesn’t just want reform—she wants police abolition.
Manhattan Institute fellow Robert VerBruggen shows why her case falls flat and is even less popular now than it was in the summer of 2020. Hudson downplays what police actually do, dismisses reforms out of hand, and imagines public safety as a utopian web of nonprofits and welfare programs. One question she never attempts to answer: Who confronts violent criminals when all else fails?
“Aside from being politically unlikely, this is a recipe for chaos, not tranquility,” writes Robert VerBruggen.
People don’t always associate New York with technological innovation. But today’s founders are drawn there for many reasons, including its proximity to Washington, D.C., and high concentration of talent. Kerry Soropoulos spoke to several entrepreneurs during Deep Tech Week to find out why they see the city as a future tech hub. Read about their thinking here.
“Union leadership cares more
– about power than its members
– and its members more than children”
Photo credits: Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A quarterly magazine of urban affairs, published by the Manhattan Institute, edited by Brian C. Anderson.
|
Copyright © 2025 Manhattan Institute, All rights reserved.