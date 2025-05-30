Heather Mac Donald: Trump Should Sign These Two Orders

Tired of sitting through the same annual, government-mandated anti-harassment training video? Wondering why some Americans still wear surgical masks outdoors, long after the end of the Covid pandemic?

Heather Mac Donald has got you covered, with two proposed Executive Orders she'd like to see President Trump sign: She calls them “Ending Illegal Employee Anti-Harassment Training and Restoring American Productivity” and “Banning Covid Mask-Wearers From Critical Infrastructure Jobs.”

“They are not exhaustive,” she writes. “Readers may have other needed EO’s in mind.”