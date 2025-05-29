What It Will Take to Reform Higher Ed

New York parents face chronic unpredictability. Sudden shocks like a spike in school tuition or a last-minute daycare closure can be enough for families to start rethinking life in the city.

An exodus may already be playing out. Parents of more than 90,000 children under age five left the city between 2020 and 2023—even as the overall adult population increased. High costs are at least part of the reason, Liena Zagare writes. Median rent is up about 30 percent since 2019, and daycare costs are up 23 percent.

New York can do more to keep these families. Zagare lays out four steps the next mayor should take, from childcare vouchers to zoning changes.