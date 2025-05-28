Heather Mac Donald: The Blatant Lie of Germany’s Elite

In Germany’s recent parliamentary elections, the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) placed second, earning the party committee chairmanships. But last week, in what Heather Mac Donald calls an “anti-democratic coup,” other parties in Parliament voted down the chairmanships, denying the AfD a say in shaping legislation, despite its winning nearly 21 percent of the vote.

The rationale? Earlier this month, Germany’s domestic spy agency designated the AfD a right-wing extremist party, based on comments the party’s representatives have made: that Germans have a cultural history tied to their ethnic and national identity; that this history and identity deserve to be protected; and that unlimited illegal migration threatens national cohesion.

“Ten million of Germany’s voters have again been disenfranchised in the elite’s desperate attempt to preserve the status quo,” Mac Donald writes. “That elite’s claim to represent democracy against fascism is now long past being a silly pose. It is a blatant lie.”

Read her piece here.