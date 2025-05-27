Giuliani and Bloomberg: New York’s Golden Mayors

Former mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg transformed New York into one of America’s safest and best-managed cities. Giuliani used crime-pattern analysis to help police officers do their jobs better, and Bloomberg used data to make government more efficient.

Today, it’s a different story. “Over three mayoral terms—two under Bill de Blasio and one under Eric Adams—New York has endured an era of poor governance marked by unsound budgeting, a diminished focus on quality-of-life issues, and a lack of accountability in city agencies and spending programs,” writes Steven Malanga.

Read his take on what the city’s next mayor should prioritize, and what he should learn—and apply—from the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations.