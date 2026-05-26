Kevin Warsh Could Be the Best Thing for Fed Independence

The independence of the Federal Reserve is critical for maintaining sound monetary policy. When central bankers are free from political considerations, they can honestly evaluate any short- and long-term ramifications of their decisions.

So it’s no wonder that central bank autonomy has been such a frequent topic of conversation, especially with new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh now taking office. What is perplexing, Allison Schrager writes, is why those conversations seem to ignore the core part of the issue: the balance sheet.

“Any country that runs a large debt struggles to maintain an independent central bank, but that task becomes even harder when paired with a large balance sheet,” she explains. “A high debt burden tempts policymakers to inflate away debt or to keep interest rates low in order to reduce debt-service payments. Both are forms of financial repression, and both are enabled by a large balance sheet.”

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