Yet Another Anti-Semitic Attack

Israeli embassy aides Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were murdered in a brutal shooting on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. Elias Rodriguez, the alleged killer, reportedly said that he “did it for Gaza” and chanted “free, free Palestine” as police took him into custody. The murders are the latest in a string of violent incidents that have been tacitly endorsed by some progressive public officials.

City Journal senior editor Charles Fain Lehman argues that Wednesday’s shooting, like the firebombing of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s estate and the murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, has deep roots in left-wing ideology, which considers violence an appropriate response to supposed oppression. “Such nihilism has no place in a civilized society,” he writes, “and should be met with the full force of the law.”