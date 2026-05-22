Dangerous Groups Hide Behind Nonprofits

For years, extremists have been exploiting the U.S. nonprofit system. Florida illustrates how deep the problem runs.

In 1992, the Al-Qassam Mosque was incorporated under Florida law as the Islamic Community of Tampa, Inc. It listed Sami Al-Arian as its Registered Agent in 1995. Al-Arian was later convicted, in 2006, for conspiring to support Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The Islamic Community of Tampa’s 501(c)(3) board of trustees included Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, who was, at the same time, serving as secretary-general of PIJ. He appeared on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, and the U.S. Treasury classified him as a Specially Designated Terrorist.

Hatem Fariz became the new director of the Al-Qassam Mosque after he was released from prison in 2010 for pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to PIJ.

All of these details appear in court records. And yet, the network is still active. “Enforcement is slow for good reason,” Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, Joel Finkelstein, and Colin Wright explain. “Federal designations require due process. States face real constitutional limits, especially when religion and free speech are involved. The result is a gray zone that well-organized networks can and do exploit, sometimes for decades.”

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