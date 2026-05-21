How Two Americans Were Groomed for Radical Violence

Last month, two Americans, Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, died fighting for the New People’s Army (NPA) in the Philippines. The NPA serves as the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and the State Department designates both as foreign terrorist organizations.

“The incident shows how Americans can become mixed up with terrorist organizations. Such entanglements begin not just overseas but also within political organizing environments in the United States,” Stu Smith writes, “including college campuses and diaspora advocacy networks. Both the U.S. government and higher education institutions should scrutinize these networks more closely—before more American lives are lost.”

Read about how Prijoles and Sorem became radicalized.