Rufo: Trump Should Pursue a Softer Approach to Reform

President Trump understands that he can’t achieve reform—on immigration, government spending, higher education, or anything else—without using force. Deporting illegal immigrants requires physically removing them from the country; curbing waste requires firing workers; and undoing the ideological capture at universities requires slashing funding.

Christopher Rufo writes that while Trump is right to focus on these priorities, he could benefit from using softer tactics. The Left has gained traction in framing deportations, for instance, as a cruel act against helpless victims.

“Rather than making graphic displays of force,” Rufo argues, “the administration should change incentives, rewrite laws, depersonalize its enforcement actions, and turn each element of reform into an abstraction.” Read his suggestions for how the administration could adopt a less blunt, more strategic approach.