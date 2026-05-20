Most of L.A.’s Street Homeless Aren’t From L.A.

In recent years, some left-wing politicians have dismissed the claim that homeless people are flocking to Los Angeles from other areas of the country as a myth. That’s not what the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found in 2020: one-third of “unsheltered Angelenos” became homeless outside of L.A. County. RAND Corporation made a similar finding in 2024: 41 percent of the street homeless surveyed across three L.A. neighborhoods were “last housed” somewhere else.

Christopher Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp wanted updated numbers. They spent two days asking more than 200 homeless in Hollywood, Venice, and Skid Row where they came from. More than 60 percent said they were from outside the city; 53 percent said they were from outside the county; and nearly 40 percent said they were from other states.

“The homeless respond to incentives. They flock to places where it is easy to camp, do drugs, and commit crimes, and where the government provides housing, benefits, and drug paraphernalia,” Rufo and Schrupp write. “That’s exactly what Los Angeles has done. As a result, there is a ‘magnet effect’ that continuously attracts the homeless from around the world.”

Read more from their report.