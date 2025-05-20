Schools Are Violating Parental Rights

Public school officials in Leon County, Florida, have asserted a right to transition gender-dysphoric kids without informing parents—and a recent appeals court ruling will allow them to keep doing it.

The ruling followed a lawsuit brought by January and Jeffrey Littlejohn, parents of a teenage girl for whom school officials secretly created a “gender support plan” and instructed staff to use different names and pronouns when speaking with her parents. In a 2-1 decision, a federal appeals court held that, even if the school did violate the Littlejohns’ parental rights, executive-branch actions like those of the school officials must also “shock the conscience” to be challenged in court.

As Ilya Shapiro argues, this novel standard is not only out of step with precedent; it also grants school officials troubling leeway to conceal major decisions from families. “Politicized school boards and taxpayer-funded administrators should be the last people we entrust with directing young people’s decisions that go far beyond educational or professional development,” he writes.