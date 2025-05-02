“Discrimination Essays”: the New Legal Workaround

/ Friday Face Palm 🤦🏻‍♀️ In the latest edition of Weekly Walz Weirdness, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz explained why former Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Was it his wit? His charm? Perhaps his brilliant policy ideas? No. The Harris campaign needed a way to connect with “white guys.” Walz is white. And a guy. And there you have it. During a “listening tour” at Harvard Kennedy School on Monday (because nothing says “connecting with the people” like an event at Harvard), Walz brilliantly said, “I could code talk to white guys—watching football, fixing their truck, doing that . . . I could put them at ease.” Hmm. Despite his coaching gig at a high school, Walz doesn’t strike us as the macho, truck-driving, truck-fixing, football-watching type. (Maybe it’s the whole “tampons in the boys’ restroom” thing?) And clearly not enough white guys thought so, either, given that Donald Trump is now sitting in the Oval Office. Why didn’t Walz appear in the media more often during the campaign to do the code talking that he was hired to do? “I think I’ll give you pretty good stuff, but I’ll also give you 10 percent problematic,” he said. Well, at least the self-described knucklehead is being somewhat honest—even if his “problematic” ratio is a lot higher than that. —

