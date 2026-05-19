A Strike Decades in the Making

After a breakdown in negotiations on Friday, Long Island Rail Road workers went on strike over the weekend, bringing the nation’s busiest commuter railroad to a halt.

The crisis was decades in the making, Ken Girardin writes. Public employees in New York are prohibited from striking, but the national Railway Labor Act (RLA) supersedes state law and effectively grants railroad workers the right to walk out.

This “has proved a powerful tool for the LIRR’s unions,” Girardin explains. “Each time their labor contracts come up for negotiation, these groups threaten LIRR riders, and New York governors, with stoppages. They’ve carried out the threat before, most recently in 1987 and 1994.”

Governor Kathy Hochul should file a lawsuit reasserting the state’s Tenth Amendment rights against the RLA, he argues, and empower the Public Employment Relations Board to enforce the state’s anti-strike penalties.

Read more about the standoff.