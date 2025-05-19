Black Americans Don’t Need Racial Favoritism

Groups like the NAACP have long worked to get more black officials in public office. They assumed that more representation would mean more upward mobility for black Americans.

This hypothesis didn’t pan out. While middle-class blacks did fairly well, “low-income minorities in Carl Stokes’s Cleveland, Coleman Young’s Detroit, and Marion Barry’s Washington fell further behind,” Jason L. Riley observes.

The career of Sharpe James, the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey who died last week, illustrates this unfortunate reality. When he left office in 2006 after five terms, the city’s unemployment rate was twice the national average, and median household incomes were half the state’s average.

“Black mayors like James often used racial appeals to build unbeatable political machines, promising to uplift the black poor—yet the poor became even more impoverished on their watch,” Riley notes. Read why he maintains that colorblind policies are what’s needed to help blacks climb the economic ladder.