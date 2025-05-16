Pope Leo XIV and the Church’s New Era

/ Friday Face Palm 🤦🏻‍♀️ In a recent performance review, the City University of New York’s Board of Trustees said that Felix Matos Rodriguez would keep his job as chancellor, despite rumors that he would step down. He has faced criticism over his handling of anti-Israel protests at CUNY’s campuses, most recently at Brooklyn College, where 14 people were taken into custody for disrupting final exams and setting up an encampment. Nine city and state lawmakers had called for Rodriguez to, you know, do something about the anti-Semitic protests, writing in a letter that it was “unacceptable”—and “not surprising”—that nearly two years after October 7, “we are still grappling with disruptive and criminal behavior against Jewish students, encampments and masked agitators on campus.” Councilmember Inna Vernikov even called for Rodriguez to resign if he didn’t plan to take action. Unsurprisingly, Rodriguez defended his actions against the protests, noting that the school’s president called in the NYPD, and stated that he was committed to fighting anti-Semitism. Here’s hoping he means it—and does more to protect Jewish students from violent protests and intimidating behavior on campus. —

If you have Face Palm candidates—embarrassing journalism or media output; cringe-worthy conduct among leaders in government, business, and cultural institutions; stories that make you shake your head—send them our way at editors@city-journal.org. We’ll publish the most instructive with a hat tip to the source.