Heather Mac Donald: a Harvard Course on “Empowering Black Leaders”

The Trump administration is taking aim at Harvard over alleged racial discrimination in hiring and admissions. But as Heather Mac Donald argues, anyone expecting a quick victory over campus identity politics should think again.

A three-day seminar at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, “Empowering Black Leaders,” illustrates the depth and breadth of the institutional forces committed to cultivating racialist and anti-Western ideologies in academia. “Assumptions about racial hierarchy are baked into the program,” writes Mac Donald.

Even the most ardent defenders of Trump’s efforts to de-ideologize American universities would recognize that lawsuits and funding threats are only the beginning. Dismantling the ideological capture of the academy will require sustained pressure—not just from Washington, but from a broader coalition of alumni, donors, trustees, and opinion-makers committed to challenging these orthodoxies over the long term. It’s a daunting task, but not an impossible one.