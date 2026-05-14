Ben Sasse on AI and America’s Future

In his speech last week accepting the Manhattan Institute’s 2026 Hamilton Award, former Senator Ben Sasse offered an expansive vision of an America facing daunting challenges but blessed with remarkable opportunities. In the years ahead, he suggested, the nation’s biggest divide won’t be between Left and Right; nor will it be based in differences of race or class.

“The biggest divide in America,” Sasse maintained, “will be between the people who figure out how to harness these tools of technology and AI, amazing though they are, versus those who outsource their affections and their habits to the tools and the algorithms. For the first group, the future is thrilling. Life will be miserable for the second. It is our job to help steer more people into group one. . . . We must master these tools rather than be mastered by them.”

Read the speech here.