Rufo: How Washington Beat Musk

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has achieved some great feats, including dismantling USAID and modernizing the federal retirement system. But as a whole, it has fallen short, Christopher Rufo writes. Yes, Washington is more efficient thanks to DOGE’s efforts, but the waste it’s cutting will be closer to $100 billion than the promised $2 trillion.

The issue, Rufo notes, is that Washington’s problems are political. DOGE didn’t fundamentally change the budget because it still requires congressional approval. But DOGE made it easy for congressmen to shift the burden—and ultimately the blame—onto Musk for their ongoing failure to control spending.

Now, with Musk taking a step back from DOGE to focus on Tesla, Republicans will likely revert to their old habits: “promising to balance the budget during campaign season and blowing it up as soon as the legislature convenes,” Rufo writes. “The end of Musk’s tenure at DOGE reminds us that Washington can get the best even of great men.”