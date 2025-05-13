Chinese Cars Shouldn’t Be on U.S. Roads

Last month, President Trump announced that he wanted foreign automakers to build on American soil—and not just Japanese manufacturers, but Chinese, too.

Jordan McGillis argues that this is the wrong move. While such a policy might help to accomplish the broader goal of balancing trade, “the sensitive technological nature of modern vehicles should place it squarely out of bounds,” he writes.

Indeed, as cars become increasingly technologically advanced and rely on computing for everything from ignitions to braking systems, they also become more vulnerable to hacking and malware. “China’s state-backed hacking, including of critical systems like utility networks, could be used to target U.S. auto infrastructure given the right motive and opportunity,” McGillis notes.

