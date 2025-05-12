New York Politicians Are Repeating Old Mistakes

Fifty years ago, New York City was broke—buried in debt and spending far beyond what its revenue base could support. The crisis triggered a bruising period of layoffs, budget cuts, and fiscal controls that, with the help of economic growth in the early 1980s, ultimately restored balance to city finances. As E. J. McMahon recounts in our Spring 2025 issue, that brush with bankruptcy forced city government to reckon with limits—for a time, at least.

Today, that sense of limits has all but vanished. “The elected officials who nowadays dominate city hall and Albany exude a sense of fiscal entitlement and economic invulnerability, an aversion to any suggestion of limits on government ambitions,” writes McMahon.

Successive waves of spending, borrowing, and expanded entitlements have put New York on a familiar trajectory. “In short, New York City is poised for another epic fiscal fall,” argues McMahon. “A moderately severe recession is all it would take to push it over the edge. This time, the climb back to fiscal stability could be considerably more difficult.”