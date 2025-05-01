Trump Restores Order in Schools

In 2012, a report found that black students got suspended from school at higher rates than white students. The Obama administration blamed racial bias for the disparate discipline numbers and threatened federal investigations. In response, schools became reluctant to crack down on classroom disorder.

But, as Carolyn Gorman points out, this presidential guidance completely ignored reality. Many factors contribute to varying discipline rates, including family structure and socioeconomic status. “Black students are three times more likely to grow up in poverty than white students, so it is unsurprising to see racial disparities in misbehavior, just as we see them in academic achievement,” she writes.

Schools’ hands-off approach to discipline has eroded academic achievement and made it harder for struggling kids to get the help they need. That’s why President Trump’s recent executive order calling for more discipline in schools is a positive step forward. Read more about the order here, and why Gorman is hopeful it will help students get back on track.